Cumberland County’s seven-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night, as the visiting York Institute Dragons left Crossville with a 67-64 victory.
The Jets are now 7-4 this season, with two of their losses coming to the Dragons (4-3).
Cumberland County got off two three-pointers in the final eight seconds, but neither were able to fall, giving York Institute its fourth victory of the season.
Cumberland County trailed by seven (40-33) at halftime, but the Jets were able to outscore York 19-8 in the third period to take a 52-48 lead into the final frame, where the Dragons pulled away to win by three.
CCHS senior Reese Dykes let the Jets in scoring with 16 points and three assists. Senior Mason Wyatt put up 14 points and seven rebounds as well.
Sophomore Kole Torres finished with 15 points.
The Jets next took the court Thursday against The King’s Academy during the Sonic Shootout in Sparta.
Cumberland County (64): Reese Dykes 16, Kole Torres 15, Mason Wyatt 14, Trystan Miller 9, Carson Conatser 6, Trevor Parsons 2, Jackson Inman 2
