cchs v dekalb-2.jpg

Drayton Hairston scored two touchdowns for the Jets Friday against DeKalb Co.

 Kirk Daniel Carter

It’s homecoming week at Cumberland County High School, with the Jets capping a week of fun and excitement with a match-up against  the Polk County Wildcats. Kick-off is at 6:30 at Jet Stadium. There will be a fly-over at about 6:25 of a operational T-33 aircraft — the same model as the Jet’s beloved Miss Nettie. Homecoming activities are set for halftime, with crowning of the homecoming queen and induction of Jane Way into the CCHS Hall of Fame. The Jets are 0-5 for the season. Polk County is 3-2 for the year. This is a non-conference game for the teams.

Tags

Trending Video