The Cumberland County Jets are in the middle of their three-game roadtrip to open the football season, and will be visiting Bledsoe County Aug. 25.
After picking up an impressive 10-7 victory last week at Scott High School in Huntsville, things don’t get any easier for Cumberland County.
Bledsoe County is traditionally one of the top teams in Region 4.
“Our players are in good spirits [after the win last week],” said Cumberland County coach Noah Repasky. “It is always good to win the first game. I think it gives the kids a sense of confidence and validation for the hard work put in to this point.”
The Jets are preparing for a run-oriented Bledsoe County team.
The Warriors look to establish their ground game first, but have the ability to throw the ball when needed. Bledsoe County won the last meeting between the two teams, 40-19, in 2020.
“We have plenty to clean up from Week 1. We won the game but played far from our best,” Repasky said. “So we try to focus the kids on cleaning up the mistakes and missed assignments, so we can play our best this week.
“Bledsoe County is a team that plays hard and is extremely well-coached. They are not going to beat themselves or make mistakes. We have to out execute them.”
Last week, Bledsoe County lost 21-7 to Sequatchie County. However, the Warriors really like playing on their home field as they’ve won eight of the last 10 games in Pikeville over the past two seasons.
The Warriors offense is usually generated through quarterback Peyton Colvard, a talented 6-foot, 2-inch signal caller. Most of the ground game will be centered on running backs Justin Melton and Sam Agee. Wideout Warren Rains and tight end Cameron Wilson are favorite targets.
“They run a lot of isolation and trap to their fullback,” Repasky said. “Their quarterback is really active and does a good job of running their offense. We will have to have eye discipline in the secondary because they are capable of beating you with their passing game as well.
“We gave up a few big plays last week against Scott. We don’t want Bledsoe to have any big plays this week. We want to make them drive the field.”
Defensively, the Warriors are pretty stout. During the 2022 campaign, which they finished 7-5, they gave up an average of just over 14 points per outing.
“Schematically, they run the same defense as Scott High,” Repasky said.
“Their personnel is completely different, though. They brought a lot of pressure last week against Sequatchie County, so we will have to be ready for that.”
After Bledsoe County, the Jets will close out their road travels at Stone Memorial on Sept. 1. Repasky said playing on the road is not as difficult for the right team.
“We have a pretty mature group,” Repasky said. “A lot of kids played a lot of snaps last year. I think our season last year and how it went showed these kids what not to do.
“We are focused on our preparation and our game plan. Hopping on the bus and riding an hour just gives us another chance to focus on what we have to do to be successful.”
