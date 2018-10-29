The 2018 football season has come to a close for Cumberland County High School as the Jets were defeated 42-0 at DeKalb County on Friday. DCHS clinched a playoff berth with the victory to give the Jets a 1-9 record for the year.
DeKalb County’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first half as they scored on their first three drives to take a 21-0 halftime lead. The trend continued as the Tigers scored on their first two second-half drives to take a 35-0 lead and enact the TSSAA mercy rule running clock. DCHS added one more score with 1:37 left to win 42-0.
The Jets managed only two first downs Friday, one via a penalty and the other on a 42-yard run by quarterback Trevor Parsons. Tiger quarterback Axel Aldino had an impressive evening, completing his first 11 passes on his way to a 15-18 night with one touchdown pass.
The Jets finished the season 1-9 with their lone victory this season coming via forfeit by Powell. CCHS missed out on the Class 4A playoffs for the third consecutive season and have made the postseason only three times (2001, 2002, 2015) since 2000.
Cumberland County graduates 13 seniors, including: Isaac Allen, Colton Koinig, Mason Hall, Elijah Tollett, Karsen Atherton, Kyle Spieles, Gabe Whittenberg, Santos Fuentes, Gabe Silva, Ethan Smith, Garet Holt, Brandon Day and Jay Smith.
