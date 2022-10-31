The Cumberland County High School Jets ended their season on a sour note when they ran into a play-off bound Macon County Tiger ball club Friday night. The talented Tigers ended the Jets season with a 44-0 win.
The score does not reflect the strides made by CCHS over the course of a rebuilding season. With only seven seniors on the team, the Jets have plenty of optimism for next year’s campaign, but that is little solace for the seniors who have been part of the slow transformation of the ball team.
“To the seniors, I want to say, going out the winningest class in 20 years despite the season, they are leaving the program better than they found it,” CCHS head coach Noah Repasky said. “They are 8-13 over the last two seasons and have been a huge part in what we are trying to do in this program to get it tuned around. Our success is not always measured in wins and loses, but statistically they have been the best class in 20 years. I am very proud of them for that “
The Jets entered the contest optimistic of putting their mark on district play when they traveled to the number 8-ranked Tigers.
“Macon is a really good football team with a lot of athletes,” Repasky said Sunday. “They have more team speed than anyone in our region. That gave us a lot of trouble … they big played us in the first half.”
CCHS took the opening kickoff and drive down the middle of the field only to have their drive thwarted by a procedure penalty. Macon took over on their 11-yard line and on the first play from scrimmage, scored on an 89-yard sweep that set the stage for the rest of the contest.
The try for two failed, giving Macon County a 6-0 lead.
The Jets mounted another drive highlighted by a Wyatt Sharp 22-yard kick-off return and a 28-yard pass from freshman QB Noah Parter to Drayton Hairston. The drive stalled after five plays when a fourth and two at the 20-yard-line failed.
Macon County responded with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds left in the first quarter. The try for two was good for a 14-0 advantage and the Tigers never looked back.
The Tigers would add two touchdowns and two PATs to make the score 28-0 at the half.
One highlight turned bitter was a Potter to Marcus Pedde 80-yard pass that was called back by a procedural penalty.
Macon County’s Gabe Borders scored four touchdowns in the first half on his way to running for 310 yards in the contest.
The tigers scored twice in the third quarter — taking the second-half kickoff — with Jets Gabe Porter blocking the PAT for a 34-0 advantage and scored with 1:01 left on a 13-yard pass play for a 41-0 lead.
The final Macon County score was a field goal after a seven-play drive for the final 44-0 win.
The Jets mounted a last-minute effort to reach the end zone but ran out of time after a 27-yard run.
“Offensively, we had opportunities to stay in the game early and wasted good field position the first couple of drives with penalties on first drive.” Repasky said. “Getting stopped on a 4th and 1 inside our 25 on the next.”
“Defensively we struggled all game but we moved the ball OK during the course of the game on offense, especially passing the ball in the second half.
“We just could not make the play when we needed it to score. Unfortunately, that was kinda the theme for our season in most games.”
Repasky recognized Potter for his best game of the season, passing for 187 yards. Penalties and a few dropped balls kept Potter from closing in on 300 yards in the air and three or four scores for the night.
Adam Packet caught “a few balls for huge chunks of yards. Repasky predicted those two players will be big-play threats going forward.
Keithon Patterson ran well, especially late in the game, and all three players will be returning on next year’s team.
“I’m looking to all but four of our starters coming back for next year. We gained some valuable experience and learned to become ball players this season,” Repasky said.
“From week one of practice, that would be the biggest take away and growth for this team. We had a lot of young, inexperienced and immature players. They got a lot of action and had a chance to grow up under fire this year.
“The disappointments and frustrations of this year’s season should lead to some better times the next couple of seasons
There is no substitute in life and especially high school football for experience and what this team went through. They endured a wide range of experiences this season.”
Repasky added, “I’m very proud of them and our coaches to keep competing and keep playing hard during the course of a tough season.”
