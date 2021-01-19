Strong defense translated to efficient offense for the Cumberland County Jets on Monday as they defeated Rhea County, 71-43.
“We played great defense,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster. “We did a much better job on the boards. Devin Lane took to heart some of the things we’ve coached him about getting rebounds. He did a great job on that tonight, and all the guys did as well.”
The Jets trailed 8-5 early in the first quarter before a 17-5 run to end the frame saw CCHS leading 22-13. Cumberland County outscored the Golden Eagles 27-8 in the second quarter to lead 49-21 at halftime.
The Jets led by as many as 39 points (60-21) in the second half before winning by a final score of 71-43.
“The guys did a good job controlling both sides of the game,” Foster said. “We want to get out and run, and you can’t do that if you don’t play good defense. We corrected a lot of things we didn’t do last game.”
Jackson Inman led the Jets with a double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Also in double-figures were Adam Floyd with 20 points and Kole Torres with 14. Torres had four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Up next, the Jets will travel to White County to face Ole Miss signee Grant Slatten and the White County Warriors. The girls game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys following.
Cumberland County (71): Jackson Inman 21, Adam Floyd 20, Kole Torres 14, Devin Lane 4, Carson Conatser 4, Jaxon Reed 2, Braedan Woodard 2, Ethan Mosley 2, Dillon Williams 1, Reece Crockett 1
