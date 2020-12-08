A big night behind the arc propelled the Cumberland County Jets to a 93-60 victory over District 7AA opponent Marion County on Monday.
“For three quarters, our effort was great,” said Jet head coach Will Foster. “I don’t think we did the things we were supposed to defensively in the first quarter, but after that the kids started playing defense the way we want to. We got some easy shots and made some free throws.”
Cumberland County went an impressive 11-22 from three-point range on Monday, and shot 52.8% on two-pointers.
Adam Floyd led the Jets with 24 points, including a perfect 5-5 on three-pointers.
“We got a great performance out of Adam Floyd tonight,” Foster said. “I thought he did a great job for us. We’ve been waiting for him to go off, and we’re excited.”
It was Marion County who came out hot, as they took a 21-18 lead at the end of the first period. Marion briefly led 23-22 in the second quarter before the Jets closed on a 21-11 run to lead 47-34 at halftime.
Cumberland County stayed red-hot in the second half, as CCHS scored 34 points in the third period to lead 81-45 after three quarters.
CCHS went on to win by a final score of 93-60.
“From the second quarter on, we did an excellent job dominating the boards,” Foster said. “We got rebounds and got out and ran.”
Along with Floyd’s 24, Jackson Inman posted 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Forward Devin Lane posted his season-high in scoring with 10 as well.
Guard Kole Torres hit double-figures with 12 points.
The Jets get no time to celebrate as they travel to Stone Memorial Tuesday night.
“You can throw records out the door when you play across the street,” Foster said. “These kids grew up together. Coach Neil Capps does a great job over there. They’re going to compete, and it’ll be a fun game like it always is.”
Cumberland County at Stone Memorial is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland County (93): Adam Floyd 24, Jackson Inman 17, Kole Torres 12, Devin Lane 10, Carson Conatser 8, Ace Hawkins 7, Braden Woodard 5, Jaxon Reed 5, Braden Tollett 3, Reece Crockett 2
