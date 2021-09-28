Cumberland County’s longest road trip of the season was a fruitful one, as the Jets won at Polk County Friday, 24-10.
“This was a tough and long road trip,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky after the game. “This was a long week for the guys with coach Rocky (Gora) passing. The guys played with a heavy heart.
“I’m proud of our guys; we battled all night,” Repasky added. “They gave us all that they had.”
The victory comes less than a week after longtime Jet assistant coach Rocky Gora passed away unexpectedly last Saturday.
“All week, we’ve been wanting to come out and win for coach Rock, and we did it,” said CCHS senior Ryan Dowlen.
The Jets made the most of their two-quarterback system, as this week saw QB Ray Marshall score two rushing touchdowns for CCHS.
Marshall racked up 39 rushing yards and two scores on the ground and went 3-6 for 86 yards through the air.
Quarterback Braden Tollett went 7-9 passing for 103 yards.
Treven McGhee led the CCHS receivers with seven receptions for 112 yards.
Logan Weaver made his one reception count as he took it 58 yards inside the Polk County 10-yard line.
On the ground, Dowlen broke the century mark, rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Jet kicker Jaime Perez got his team on the board first, hitting a 35-yard field goal with 6:29 left in the first quarter to put CCHS up 3-0.
On the next Jet possession, Weaver’s 58-yard reception set Cumberland County up in the red zone, where Marshall rushed for his first touchdown of the evening, a 10-yard keeper at the 3:20 mark of the opening period to put Cumberland County up 10-0.
Midway through the second period, CCHS took advantage of a fake punt to set up their second TD of the half, this one a 6-yard keeper by Marshall with 7:36 left until halftime to give CCHS a 17-0 lead.
Polk County got on the scoreboard on the last play before halftime to make the score 17-3 at the break.
“We knew we needed to come out and play hard,” Dowlen said. “They were only two scores down. We played our best.”
The Wildcats made things interesting late, scoring a two-yard touchdown with 2:42 left to cut the CCHS lead to 17-10.
In the final game-sealing drive, the Jets went to the air to convert a first down in a crucial clock-management situation. The move proved successful as CCHS found the end zone a few plays later.
“I told the kids, we’re not going to play this safe,” Repasky said. “We’re going to go win it.”
CCHS closed the game strong as Dowlen punched in an insurance touchdown with less than 40 seconds remaining to make the final score 24-10 in favor of Cumberland County.
The Jets improve to 3-3 overall and will move ahead to their monumental showdown at cross-town rival Stone Memorial this Friday.
“It’s a huge rivalry, and we’re looking forward to it,” Dowlen said.
“This group has a high ceiling,” Repasky said. “We’ve done a lot of firsts. These guys have already left the program better than they found it, but we want a few more firsts.”
Cumberland County at Stone Memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m.
