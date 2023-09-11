Prior to the 2023 football season, Cumberland County coach Noah Repasky talked about the potential his team had to be successful.
The Jets have had to battle some adversity through injuries this year, thus requiring new players to play in new positions.
However, Repasky knew when his team was able to put everything together and hit on all cylinders, the Jets would be difficult to stop. He believed it would only be a matter of time.
A good case in point was Friday night when Cumberland County had an offensive explosion and routed visiting Pickett County, 63-0. It was the Jets’ Homecoming Celebration.
“Our offensive line blocked really well which enabled us to run and throw the ball well,” Repasky said after the game. “We’re getting our offense on track. I hope they can continue, if so, we will have a good second half to the season.”
Quarterback Bryson Wilson got the scoring started when he reached the end zone on a 15-yard scoring scamper. Darel Davis was also able to score a touchdown, and Wilson connected on touchdown passes to Adam Packett, Nolen Carter, Cayden Matthews and Jeffrey Smith.
The Jets marched down the field decisively and never punted.
Offensively, Cumberland County had 362 yards. The Jets rushed for 252 yards with Davis leading the way with 91 yards on eight carries.
Liam Stephens had 82 yards, and CCHS got big ground contributions from Wilson, Kyle Gayheart, Carter and Rhett Sharpe.
Wilson was fantastic under center. He showed a lot about his passing ability as he completed nine of 12 passes for 110 yards and four touchdowns.
“Our defense played really well again,” Repasky said. “The defensive line smothered anything Pickett County’s offensive line tried to do.”
Cumberland County’s defense was stingy, no less than 17 players recorded a tackle. But the Jets also had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.Liam Stephens scored on touchdown run later in the game, as did Sharpe, whose touchdown helped secure the 63-0 decision.
“Hopefully, we get our offense on track and the whole team will play with more confidence going into the meat of our schedule,” Repasky said. “We have five district games in a row.”
