Mason Wyatt and Kole Torres combined for 36 points to lead the Cumberland County Jets past Anderson County 66-55 on Tuesday in the Thanksgiving Classic at Oliver Springs.
After taking a 24-11 lead in the first quarter, CCHS led 42-28 at halftime. Cumberland County withstood an Anderson County run in the second half to win by a final score of 66-55.
CCHS faced host-school Oliver Springs on Wednesday.
Cumberland County (66): Mason Wyatt 19, Kole Torres 17, Carson Conatser 9, Reese Dykes 8, Jackson Inman 6, Adam Floyd 5, Trystan Miller 2
