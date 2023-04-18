The pace of play in Cumberland County’s soccer match with visiting Upperman High School last week was decidedly slow.
There were multiple stoppages for everything from UHS players yelling at fans to a referee stopping play for a restroom break.
Somehow, the Jets maintained their cool, remained focused on the plan at hand, and promptly shut out the Bees in a convincing 5-0 victory.
“Considering how Upperman played us, I thought the boys handled it well,” said Cumberland County coach Cub Whitson. “It would have been very easy to get frustrated in a game like that. It would have been very easy to let your emotions get high, but the boys stayed into it mentally the entire game. We didn’t let them get to us.”
Cumberland County set the pace early when Nicky Azzani scored two goals, both coming on shots from right in front of the goal. Gabriel Alva tallied on a penalty kick to make it 3-0 for Cumberland County.
Dominic Olson scored two goals of his own late to post the final 5-0 margin.
“The five goals we did score were quality goals, I felt,” Whitson said. “It would have been nice to get a couple more for goal differential. With all things considered, I was pretty pleased with how we played.”
Whitson thought his team did well offensively. Besides obviously scoring the goals, he was pleased the Jets followed the gameplan and were consistent on the pitch.
Cumberland County had 23 shots on goal, to one for Upperman.
“Upperman had a very good low block, they executed it very well,” the coach said. “It was difficult for us to get through. So, I challenged the boys to be creative, keep working hard, keep possession, and look for open spaces. We could have done better, but I thought we did alright.”
Whitson said when an opposing team works to break the rhytmn of the game, sometimes the defense will take a play off. You have to stay into it, because in a game like the Upperman match, one breakdown is all it takes for a team to get back in it and make a game out of it. CCHS kept that from happening
Cumberland improves to 6 –3 for the season with the win. The Jets do not play again until April 21 when they host Stone Memorial. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
“We wanted to get another competitive game before we head into the Stone match. However, we weren’t able to find one,” Whitson said. “We need to be sharp because it is always a good game with them, more importantly it is another district game where we want to pick up another win.”
Cumberland County will go into the Stone match as the district’s top seed. The Jets are undefeated at 5-0 in league play. They are now the hunted, instead of the hunters. That provides some added pressure.
“There is a pressure to being first in the district, and it is a pressure that we want,” Whitson said. “For the longest time our program was the underdog and we’ve always been chasing. It has taken some adjustments to being top in the district.
“We’re a better team now, but how do we handle that? It is a pressure we want and one that keeps us sharp, We know to stay at the top of the district we have to keep working hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.