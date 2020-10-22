After an unexpected three-week break from football, the Cumberland County High School Jets will return to the field this Friday night at Bledsoe County.
The Jets took their scheduled bye week on Oct. 2, but then a positive COVID-19 case the following week forced a cancelation of their contest at Rockwood and at home against Stone Memorial.
The Jets (0-6, 0-3) are still searching for their first win of the Noah Repasky era, and Friday’s game at Bledsoe County will be a tall task.
The Warriors enter the game on a historic pace, as they are a perfect 8-0 for the first time in school history and are 3-0 in Region 3-2A. The Warriors locked up the region championship with last Friday’s victory.
Bledsoe County has victories over Whitwell, East Ridge, Tyner Academy, Grundy County, Sequatchie County, Marion County, Monterey and Polk County.
The Warriors are led by running back Dylan Robeck and quarterback Harmon Keith, both of which had successful nights a week ago.
For Cumberland County, three weeks of no action has provided time to heal and focus on fixing mistakes internally.
Holding on to the football by limiting turnovers is vital to the Jets, as well as finishing drives. The Jets have been plagued this season by drives stalling in the red zone, resulting in no points.
Defensively, success starts the line of scrimmage for Cumberland County. Preventing Bledsoe County from running the ball consistently and pressuring the quarterback are simple objectives, but crucial for CCHS to get back in the win column for the first time since 2016.
Cumberland County at Bledsoe County kicks off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.