Cumberland County and Stone Memorial met on the golf course once again on Monday, with this showdown taking place at future district tournament host Lake Tansi Golf Course.
CCHS standout Jaxon Reed was dialed in during the cross-town matchup, shooting a 69 (-3) to take low medalist. The 69 follows a 70 last week at the Golf Capital Classic at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
Despite Reed’s impressive individual performance, it was Stone Memorial who took home the team victory, 343-372.
Nolan Wyatt led the Panthers with an impressive 77, followed by Rayce Boston at 83, Billy Drainas at 85 and Will Magnusson at 98.
Jackson Inman posted an 88 for the Jets, followed by Josh Sliger at 99 and Dillion Williams at 116.
Stone Memorial hosted Cookeville and White County on Thursday.
Both programs will hit the road on Tuesday to play in the Keith Maxwell Invitational in Cleveland.
Stone Memorial and Cumberland County will both travel to White County on Thursday to face the Warriors.
The district golf tournament is currently scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20, at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
Photos from Monday’s match are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
