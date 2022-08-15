At long last, it’s game week.
County and Stone Memorial’s football teams can finally turn their focus to game week as Tennessee’s high school regular season kicks off across the state Thursday and Friday.
Both programs competed in their final preseason scrimmages of the fall on Friday as Cumberland County hosted York and Stone Memorial traveled to White County.
Cumberland County
The Jets faced off against their neighbors to the north last Friday as York Institute traveled to Crossville. The visiting Dragons won the varsity portion of the scrimmage, 11-8.
“It was competitive and exciting,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “A lot of our youth showed. I was really proud of the kids; we played and competed hard. The mistakes can get fixed.
A mental lapse allowed the Dragons to score first.
“It was a defensive struggle there at first,” Repasky said. “They broke through on a long pass play when we got caught looking in the backfield. We had them pinned back on third and long and they slipped it past us and scored.”
Cumberland County wasted no time answering as Drayton Hairston returned the ensuing kickoff for a CCHS touchdown. Following the two-point conversion, Cumberland County led 8-7 with less than two minutes remaining.
With the seconds winding down, a long Dragon pass play set up York Institute in field goal range, where they hit the game-winner with less than 10 seconds left to defeat Cumberland County, 11-8.
The scrimmage was the third and final preseason action for CCHS.
“We’re moving the ball better offensively,” Repasky said. “We’ve got some young guys in big spots. On defense, we’re starting to figure it out and play better team defense.”
The Jets now turn their attention to Whitwell, who they defeated in last season’s opener, 35-0.
“We’ve got an extra day on Monday to prepare,” Repasky said. “We’re going to use that. Whitwell has got a lot better and has a lot of athletes, so they’ll be a big challenge. I like how we’ve progressed in this preseason. We’ve got to keep growing and overcome these mistakes. I like where our attitude is.”
The Jets host Whitwell Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Stone Memorial
Stone Memorial’s final preseason action came on the road as they defeated White County in the varsity portion, 14-12.
After Malaki Dowell opened the contest with a White County touchdown, the Panthers answered with a Hunter Heavilon QB sneak for six.
The touchdown was set up by a fourth-down conversion pass to all-state receiver Kaleb Flowers.
Dowell scored his second touchdown of the first quarter with 1:16 remaining to give White County a 12-7 lead.
The Panthers weren’t done yet as Bear Eldridge took a short pass 80 yards for a touchdown with 34 seconds left.
Following the extra point, the Panthers won 14-12.
Stone Memorial hosts Lenoir City Friday at 7 p.m. to open their 2022 campaign.
The Panthers fell at Lenoir City last season, 42-28.
