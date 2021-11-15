After nearly nine months, the high school basketball season is back in Crossville.
Both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County host their season-openers today, as SMHS hosts Maryville and Cumberland County hosts Coalfield’s girls and Clay County’s boys in hall of fame action.
Tipoff at Stone Memorial for girls action is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the boys game immediately following around 6:30 p.m.
Coalfield at Cumberland County girls is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with Clay County at Cumberland County boys immediately following around 7 p.m.
Both schools will see their teams hit the road on Saturday for non-district hall of champions action.
Stone Memorial travels to northeast Tennessee for action against Science Hill, while Cumberland County’s teams will travel to Cleveland.
Photos, video highlights and more from this week’s action will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
