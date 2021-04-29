Spring practice for the 2021 high school football season begins Monday afternoon for the Cumberland County Jets and Stone Memorial Panthers. At SMHS, coach Derik Samber enters his fourth season leading the Panthers. Across town, head coach Noah Repasky begins his second season with the Jets, getting his first true offseason due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.
Jets, Panthers start spring football practice Monday
Trending Video
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
My beloved father fell asleep in death on April 13, 2021. He was born in Racine, WI, son of Carl J. and Leona M. Gildemeister. Dad wore many career "hats." He retired as a business consultant. He was a self taught computer "doctor" and his true self was discovered when he chose sobriety in 1…
A private memorial service will be held at a late date for Arthur Louis Molinar, 69, of Crossville. Mr. Molinar passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Cookeville Regional Center. He was born Sept. 21, 1951, in East St. Louis, IL, to Jane Fischer Molinar of Collinsville, IL, and the late Loui…
Emma K. Plantz of Crossville, was born in Dayton, OH, July 31, 1958. She was a nurse at Life Care Center of Crossville. She passed away April 4, 2021, at Park West Hospital. Preceded in death by son, Rodney W. Plantz; father, Fene T. Lane Jr.; and sister, Ladonna Sowry. Survived by son and d…
Most Popular
Articles
- Motion to make masks optional fails
- 2nd guilty plea entered in Tansi fatal shooting
- Meeting on masks in schools ends with no vote
- Nothing ‘suspicious’ about fire
- Crossville man dies in Tuesday night crash
- Genesis Gardens now open to public
- Man stabbed during shovel attack
- Friends launch campaign for park picnic tables
- Ed Jones celebrates 50 years
- Homeowners board recognized by court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.