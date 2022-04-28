Crossville’s high school baseball teams faced off in District 7AAA action earlier this week as the Cumberland County Jets and Stone Memorial Panthers split their two-game series.
Monday’s contest saw SMHS win an 11-inning thriller at Jet Park, 7-3, followed by CCHS running away with a 9-1 game two victory at Stone Memorial.
Game one
Monday saw one of the best Stone Memorial/Cumberland County baseball games in series history as the visiting Panthers defeated CCHS in 11 innings, 7-3.
“That’s got to be the most dramatic one between us,” said SMHS head coach Trent Stokes following game one. “We had a mindset to try and control our emotions, and that was the biggest thing. We didn’t want to make the game bigger than it was. We didn’t want to get caught up in the rivalry aspect of it.”
The foes were tied at 1-1 through nine innings due to dominant efforts on the mound from Cumberland County’s Ace Hawkins and Stone Memorial’s Dylan Whittenburg.
Hawkins went eight innings, striking out 12 batters while giving up only two hits and one walk, while Whittenburg went nine innings, striking out 10 batters and giving up eight hits and three walks.
Cumberland County wasted no time getting on the board as they scored a run in the bottom of the first inning. A hard ground ball by Hunter Ostrander forced an SMHS error, scoring Reyce Nations to put CCHS up 1-0.
“We had a couple of errors in that first inning to give up a run, but Dylan never got phased,” Stokes said. “He never blamed his teammates; he was picking them up. He went to work on a pretty good lineup, and it took everything he had to make pitches.”
The second and third innings were quiet before Stone Memorial tied the game in the top of the fourth as an Ethan Todd single to left scored Will Magnusson.
Following an empty bottom of the fourth, neither team would plate a run through the next three innings, leaving the game tied at 1 and forcing extra innings.
Hawkins and Whittenburg stayed on the rubber for the eighth inning.
“Adrenaline is carrying you in those moments,” Whittenburg said. “You’re just trying to focus on what you’re doing, one pitch at a time.”
After empty eighth and ninth innings, Stone Memorial struck first in the top of the 10th as Magnusson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Wade Wilson. Todd followed two batters later with a hard ground ball to score Whittenburg and put SMHS up 3-1 going into the bottom half of the frame.
After a single by Jacob Hodge and Nations drew a walk, back-to-back outs by CCHS left senior Ryan Dowlen at the plate with two outs, two runners on and a two-run deficit.
Dowlen made the most of his chance, delivering a 2 RBI single with two strikes to tie the game at 3 runs each before the Panthers recorded their final out of the 10th.
“We didn’t get caught up in the moment,” Stokes said. “Even after that hit, they had runners on second and third and were able to get that third out.”
Stone Memorial broke through in the 11th inning as they plated 4 runs in the frame to take a 7-3 lead. Nolan Wyatt stole home to start the rally, followed by a Colin Tiegs ground-out to score Wilson.
Two more runs came on a Looper sacrifice fly as Whittenburg and Tiegs made it home safely.
“We knew we had to get our leadoff guys on; then we could kind of small-ball them from there,” Stokes added.
Holding a 7-3 advantage, Looper stepped to the mound in the bottom of the 11th and sat the Jets down in order to seal Stone Memorial’s 7-3 win.
“That’s huge; he didn’t have much time to warm up and pitch on the turf mound,” Whittenburg said of Looper. “He came in, pumped strikes and got outs.
“It was like a runner’s high,” Whittenburg added. It was a big sigh of relief.”
Game two
Tuesday’s rematch didn’t bring the drama game one saw as the Jets won at SMHS, 9-1.
Jacob Hodge went the distance on the mound for CCHS, pitching seven innings while giving up only three hits and striking out four.
Hunter Ostrander led the Jets’ offensive attack, going 3-3 with 4 RBIs, a double and a run scored in the win.
Hodge tallied two hits and an RBI at the plate as well.
Cumberland County scored two in the top of the first inning as an Ostrander single scored Hodge and a Dowlen sacrifice fly scored Nations.
Three CCHS runs in the top of the third saw them take a 5-0 lead as Nations, Hawkins and Ostrander each found home safely.
An Ostrander double in the top of the fifth scored Hawkins before a single in the top of the sixth scored Braylon Burnett and Nations, putting the Jets up 8-0.
The ninth run came off the bat of Hodge in the top of the seventh as a single to left scored Brandon McCaleb, putting CCHS up 9-0.
Stone Memorial avoided the shutout in the bottom of the seventh as a Bryce Elmore sacrifice fly scored Nolan Wyatt with two outs, making the final score 9-1 in favor of CCHS.
Cumberland County sits at 10-12 overall and 5-7 in District 7AAA, while Stone Memorial is 11-9 overall and 7-5 in league play.
The Panthers hosted Bledsoe County on Thursday and host Oak Ridge Friday. Cumberland County traveled to York on Thursday and hits the road to Warren County on Friday.
