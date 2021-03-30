Monday was a successful day for Crossville baseball, as both the Cumberland County Jets and Stone Memorial Panthers picked up home district wins.
At Jet Park, CCHS defeated Bledsoe County 5-0 behind a gem from pitcher Ace Hawkins. Across town, Stone Memorial defeated White County 4-1 via a strong performance on the mound from Dylan Whittenburg.
Hawkins recorded 13 strikeouts in seven innings for the Jets while giving up only one hit. Whittenburg nine strikeouts along with one hit for Stone Memorial.
More coming from both games today at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.