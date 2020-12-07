COVID-19’s constant impact on high school basketball scheduling is apparent in Crossville, as Stone Memorial and Cumberland County have made numerous calendar changes in the early parts of the season.
Cumberland County is slated to travel to Stone Memorial this Tuesday, Dec. 8, after Nov. 24’s matchup was postponed due to COVID-19.
Stone Memorial’s planned trip to Upperman last Tuesday was postponed until Thursday, Dec, 17.
According to head coach Mike Buck, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers will host Christian Academy of Knoxville on Monday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
SMHS will then host Dobyns-Bennett in a girls-only contest on Monday, Dec. 22, with a start time yet to be determined.
Buck also stated the Lady Panthers may also play Cleveland on Dec. 22, but that has not been confirmed.
Across town, Cumberland County’s originally-scheduled District 7AA opener against Bledsoe County has been moved to Friday, Dec. 18. The contest was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.
Due to the frequency and unpredictability of schedule changes, fans are recommended to check online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews for the latest schedule information.
