Friday night football returns to Crossville this week for week six, and both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County will be at home.
The Jets are hosting homecoming against Walker Valley, while Stone Memorial welcomes familiar non-region foe Kingston to Panther Stadum.
Walker Valley at Cumberland County
Though homecoming festivities will be limited this year, the football game will still go on as planned.
Walker Valley visits Cumberland County at 2-2 overall this season with victories over White County and Cannon County. Walker Valley was defeated by Bradley Central and Rhea County.
Cumberland County comes into Friday’s game at 0-5 overall and is still looking for the first win in the Noah Repasky era.
Walker Valley defeated CCHS 69-30 last season.
Kickoff for Friday’s homecoming game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT with the homecoming queen crowning at halftime.
Kingston at Stone Memorial
Though the teams are non-region foes, Stone Memorial and Kingston have faced off nine times since SMHS opened.
The Yellow Jackets enter Friday night undefeated at 4-0, while Stone Memorial comes in at 1-4.
A season ago, Kingston cruised to a 33-14 victory over the Panthers.
Kickoff for Kingston at Stone Memorial is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.