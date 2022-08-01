Stone Memorial and Cumberland County high school football hit the gridiron for their first-full contact scrimmages of 2022 on Friday. CCHS hosted Grace Christian Academy (Franklin) while Stone Memorial traveled to Anderson County.
Cumberland County
New faces in multiple positions take the field this year for the Cumberland County Jets, who saw a multitude of positives and areas to work on in their Friday scrimmage against Grace Christian.
“I thought it was a good period for us,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “We went for about an hour and got some work in. We started a little slow; it was first-time action for a lot of kids.”
He added, “Once we settled in, we moved the ball well and played well on defense.”
Under center, sophomore Bryson Wilson and freshman Noah Potter are both showing promise at the Jets’ quarterback position.
“Both quarterbacks played and had some positives,” Repasky said. “Bryson had a few good things in the run game; he scored a touchdown and moved the ball well. Noah threw the ball well and hit a couple RPOs and had a nice scramble. Our offense moved when both were in, and both bring different aspects to the table. We’re going to find out what’s best for us to score points.”
Repasky’s emphasis on strong line play was visible Friday.
“We were hoping we’d be pretty good up front on the offensive and defensive lines, and that held true,” he said. “Our guys blocked well. We knew we’d have to find some ways to move the ball in the passing game, and we still are finding ways there.
“Our whole offensive line played well,” Repasky added. “Clay Mullen got after it. Jacob Nealon and Jordon Olson blocked well up front. Cayden Matthew, our Will linebacker, that was his first action and he played really solid. He was disciplined. Colton Nichols played well at corner.”
As with all football teams in early August, the Jets have room for improvement.
“We need to tackle better and move the ball through the air a little better, but I was pleased with the overall effort,” Repasky said. “We need to take care of the football. We had 4 turnovers, and can’t do that if we’re going to be successful.”
Up next, the Jets travel east to Cleveland to face Walker Valley on Thursday.
“They do things well down there and run a spread offense, which will present a challenge for us,” Repasky said.
“They move a lot of guys around. It’ll be a good week for us to practice as a staff on game prep.”
Stone Memorial
The Stone Memorial Panthers wasted no time challenging themselves with the state’s best as SMHS traveled to Anderson County on Friday for a scrimmage.
The Mavericks have averaged 9.8 wins per season over the past five years and are regarded as one of the best passing teams in Tennessee behind quarterback Walker Martinez.
“There’s never a loss when you scrimmage a good team,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “They’re one of the top two or three teams in 4A football.
“To come out and compete with them is a measuring stick. We had some success, and we’ll build off that. We’ll have things to fix as well before week one.”
Facing the Mavericks’ passing attack was vital to preparing the SMHS defense for the upcoming year.
“Defensively, we had a few coverage busts,” Samber added. “Nobody throws it better than they do. We also have to get in shape. That’s a theme for this time of the year.
“Offensively, we made some plays and threw the ball with some success. The run game wasn’t as good. They were in a bear front and their defenders gave us some trouble.”
For the Panthers, multiple players stood out in Friday’s action.
“Kaleb Flowers is obviously always making plays,” Samber said. “Chris Hannah stepping up was big. Cameron Melton and Gage Eldridge made plays on the D-line.”
Up next, Stone Memorial scrimmages Sequatchie County at home on Friday.
Photos from both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s scrimmages available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
