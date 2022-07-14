High school football teams across Tennessee, including Cumberland County and Stone Memorial, returned to the practice field this week following the two-week TSSAA dead period.
The two-week mandatory shut down is meant to give student-athletes and coaches a break before the football season be-
gins.
Cumberland County
The Cumberland County Jets are looking to improve on their best season in 19 years as head coach Noah Repasky enters his third year with the Jets.
“I think day one went well,” Repasky said on Monday. “I think we had a great day back. The kids had a lot of enthusiasm in the weight room and on the field. I can tell the guys are excited to be in the building and get the 2022 season going.”
The Jets went 6-5 in 2021 and enter 2022 with higher hopes following the dead period.
“We gave them 17 days off,” Repasky said. “After dead period, this first week is passing league. Next week we’re back to 11-on-11 and our focus will shift. We’ll be getting in shape for football.”
The Jets return key starters in the trenches for 2022.
“I’m excited about our offensive and defensive lines,” Repasky said. “We’re bringing back all but one starter. Clay Mullen and Jacob Nealon are some big returners.
“We’ve had to replace all our skill guys on offense and safeties on defense,” he added. “We’ve got young guys stepping up and getting playing time. Jeffrey Smith and Dalton Bowman have really showed up.”
Under center, the Jets will look to replace last year’s starter Braden Tollett, who signed to play college football at Eureka College.
“Bryson Wilson is a rising sophomore who got a lot of reps in the spring,” Repasky said. “Right now, he’s our No. 1. Noah Potter, a rising freshman, is pushing him. I think we can win with both guys. They offer different things under center, but make our offense go.
“Drayton Hairston and Robert Brown will play some running back for us,” he added. “We’ll be relying on new faces.”
Repasky and the Jets have taken their football experience out of state as well as three CCHS players were recently invited to a national skills camp.
“We took about 10 kids down to the FBU [Football University] regional camp in Montgomery, AL, and three of those kids got invited to the national camp,” Repasky added. “It’s a showcase with college and pro coaches, and they go for two or three practices a day.
“Marcus Pedde, Robert Brown and Drayton Hairston have been in Naples, FL, competing against the nation’s best. We do that so they can get that exposure and some experience to bring back to the team.”
The Jets will kick off their 2022 season Friday, Aug. 19 at home against Whitwell.
Stone Memorial
The Stone Memorial Panthers are back on the practice field and looking to take another step under fifth-year head coach Derek Samber.
“It’s exciting to have football season back,” Samber said. “Things have been good so far; the guys understand their pass concepts. We understand our coverages on defense.”
Stone Memorial went 6-5 last season and fell in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs at Red Bank.
The mental aspect of football is key in the first week after dead period.
“This week in particular, we can’t start pads yet so it’s about going against some competition and understanding your passing game,” Samber added. “Defensively, spending time in your coverages and making sure they’re tight.”
Despite the first week’s importance, Samber puts an emphasis on the second week.
“High school football is about running the football and stopping the run, but this week you major in passing the football,” he said. “Next week, we begin the heat acclimation period. That’s when you figure out who you are. You’ve got to be able to block and tackle, and you don’t do those in 7-on-7.”
The Panthers will lean on experience in 2022.
“Hunter Heavilon is back, and it’s nice to have a returning starter at quarterback,” Samber said. “Kaleb Flowers obviously had a huge year at receiver last year.
“Houston Woody is stepping into a bigger role on offense, and I need to see Jayden Eldridge continue to mature into his role. Preston Mayberry has a chance to be a big two-way player along with Braden Looper.”
The Panthers wrapped up this week early and will return to the field next
week.
“We went to Bledsoe on Thursday, then we give the kids a long weekend to let them be kids.”
