It was a good day for Crossville high school golf on Tuesday, as the Cumberland County Jets and Stone Memorial Panthers placed second and third, respectively, in the Keith Maxwell Invitational at McMinnville Country Club.
Cookeville placed first with a team score of 322, followed by the Jets at 344 and Stone Memorial at 348.
For Cumberland County, Nick Horvath led the day with an 80, followed by Jaxon Reed and Tucker Christopher each shooting an 85. Jackson Inman followed with a 94 for the Jets.
Stone Memorial’s Brady Brewer fired a team low 79 to lead the Panthers to their third-place finish. Brewer finished fourth overall in the tournament.
Freshman Billy Drainus shot a season low 87 to help the Panthers secure their top-three finish out of 12 teams.
