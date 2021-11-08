Tennessee’s top high school cross country runners converged onto Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville on Friday for the TSSAA state cross-country meets.
Fourteen competitiors from Crossville on both the boys and girls sides competed, representing Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools.
More than 500 runners competed between the two events.
From Stone Memorial, the girls team qualified, as well as Trenton Duncan as an individual in the boys meet.
Lady Panther Laney Wiley was the high finisher for her team as a freshman with a time of 22:40.
Wiley placed 77th overall, the highest individual placement for Crossville athletes at the state meet.
Haley Suggs posted a 12:13, followed by Natalie Stone at 25:38, Emily Morley at 30:41 and Adrionna Duncan at 32:23.
SMHS senior Meghan Niles withdrew during the event.
In the boys race, Duncan had a time of 19:05.
From Cumberland County, the boys team and two girls individuals competed.
Freshman Zacharaiah Ostrander led the Jet boys team with a time of 18:42. Tyler Carroll finished at 18:50, followed by Michael Ostrander at 19:05.
Aaron Brabyn recorded a 22:17, followed by Nathaniel Edwards at 24:!0 and Austin Tincher at 25:38.
In the girls race, Linsey Colton finished at 22:56, followed by Lexi Carroll at 23:18. Both runners are freshman at CCHS.
More photos from the TSSAA state cross country meet are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
