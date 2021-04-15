Track and field programs from across the Upper Cumberland converged onto Cookeville High School Tuesday afternoon for a 10-team regular season meet.
Amongst the competitors were multiple Crossville athletes representing Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools.
There were 15 top-six finishes between the two schools.
Leading the way was Cumberland County’s Treven McGhee, who placed first overall in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. McGhee posted a time of 16.26 seconds in the 110m and 44.55 in the 300m.
McGhee’s teammate Josh Stull placed third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 18.86.
Stone Memorial’s Jeremy Faalafua placed second overall in the long jump with a distance of 18-07.5.
CCHS’ Carson Conatser showed his leaping abilities, placing third in the high jump at 5-06.
Cumberland County freshman Jacob Atkinson placed third in the boys pole vault.
Stone Memorial’s Kyle Trentham recorded a fourth-place finish in the triple jump and placed eighth in both the 100m and 200m.
Jet athlete Tyler Carroll placed fourth in the 3200m run with a time of 11:20.47.
SMHS’ Max Cole recorded a sixth-place finish in the 400m at 56.08.
In girls action, Stone Memorial’s Meghan Niles was the high finisher of the day as she placed third overall in the 300m hurdle with a time of 54.19.
Cumberland County’s Jordan Herring showed versatility as she placed fourth in the 100m dash and triple jump.
Lady Jet Grace Baldwin recorded a fourth-place finish in the 400m dash at 1:06.83, followed by Stone Memorial’s Hayley Suggs in seventh.
Stone Memorial’s Macy Smith placed fifth in the 200m and seventh in the 100m.
Lady Jet Nerissa Scarbrough placed sixth in the 100m to round out top-six finishers from Crossville.
Cumberland County track is scheduled to compete again on Friday at York Institute, while Stone Memorial is scheduled for an event next on April 27, also at York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.