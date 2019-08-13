The Stone Memorial Panther and Cumberland County Jet golf teams competed in Monday’s Early Bird tournament at Tennessee Tech University.
CCHS posted a second overall finish, with SMHS finishing at seventh.
Jet freshman Jaxon Reed recorded the second-lowest score of the tournament at 72.
Stone Memorial was led by Brady Brewer with a 74, which was good for the fourth-best finish on the day.
Both teams return to action Thursday.
The Cumberland County Jets will face Livingston Academy and Cookeville at Hidden Valley Country Club.
The Stone Memorial Panthers will host Rhea County at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
