District 6AA tournament soccer is underway and Thursday’s championship game is all Crossville as Cumberland County and Stone Memorial won their respective semifinal games Tuesday afternoon at SMHS.
Cumberland County
In the first game, a shutout defensive performance from Cumberland County led them to a 1-0 victory over Livingston Academy.
After a scoreless first half, Cumberland County finally broke through with 3:04 remaining as Akram Amara assisted Wyatt Davis for a goal to put the Jets up 1-0 and send them to the title game.
In the net, Ben Hines and Jaime Perez combined for the shutout.
District championship games are familiar territory for Jet soccer as Thursday’s was their third consecutive appearance in the game dating back to 2019.
With the semifinal win, CCHS improved to 12-2-4 overall.
Stone Memorial
In Tuesday’s second game, goals were aplenty as Stone Memorial defeated DeKalb County, 5-2.
The semifinal win clinched a district championship and region tournament berth for SMHS, a program that went winless a season ago.
“It’s something we’ve been working toward,” said SMHS head coach Dan Richard. “The guys have put in the effort and work.
“Tonight came down to keeping our head about us,” Richard said on the DeKalb win. “The sidelines are always a distraction. DeKalb had great fans. We came out a little rusty, but we hadn’t touched a ball since Thursday. Getting into our groove was a challenge.”
Tuesday’s semifinal win saw a different Panther score each goal; Calvin Galan, Jake Shada, Eli Lynch, Ethan Lynch and Isaac Miller.
“Most of the season, Ethan has carried us,” Richard said. “What he’s done, we can’t appreciate enough. But what it shows is when the other team tries to eliminate him, we have a full roster of players ready to go.”
Galan found the goal first on a shot with 25:05 left in the first half to put SMHS up 1-0 at the break.
With 30:53 remaining, Miller sent a free kick toward the net that Shada headed in for a goal, putting SMHS up 2-0.
DeKalb County quickly answered with a goal less than three minutes later to bring the game within one goal at 2-1.
With 16:43 on the clock, Eli Lynch sent a shot in from beyond the box to put the Panthers up 3-1.
Less than two minutes later, Oliver Fuentes set Ethan Lynch up on a run for a goal, putting SMHS up 4-1 with 15:10 left.
After a DeKalb goal at the 13:55 mark, Miller found the back of the net off an Eli Lynch assist to put Stone Memorial up 5-2, sealing the win for the Panthers.
In the net, keeper Gavin Potter recorded five saves.
Stone Memorial improved to 12-2-2 with Tuesday’s win.
Results from Thursday’s District 6AA championship game will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
