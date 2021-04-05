The Cumberland County Jets were down but never out of Friday’s baseball game against Livingston Academy, as they came back to defeat the Wildcats 8-6.
“Obviously it wasn’t the best outing we’ve had all year, but offensively we scored in five of seven innings,” said Jet head baseball coach Dave Prichard. “Our bats haven’t come along yet like I wanted them to, but to see them kept battling and have better at-bats every time was big.”
As a team, Cumberland County recorded 10 hits in the win.
CCHS third baseman Jeremy Forte stepped up, going 3-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Steven Hodge also recorded multiple hits, as the first baseman went 2-3 with two RBIs.
Livingston Academy took an early 3-0 lead midway through the second inning before CCHS responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Steven Hodge got the Jets on the board via a single to right, scoring Jacob Hodge. Reyce Nation tacked on another run in the ensuing at-bat, as a single to center scored Jack Forte.
Livingston pushed their lead to 5-2 in the top of the third before the Jets answered with a run in the bottom of the frame as Jack Forte drove in Kyle Shipe.
CCHS inched closer in the bottom of the fourth as an Ace Hawkins sacrifice fly scored Nations, cutting the LA lead to 5-4.
Steven Hodge stepped up again in the bottom of the fifth as a single to center scored Jacob Hodge, tying the game at five runs each.
Livingston reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth, 6-5, before Shipe drove in Hawkins, tying the game at six.
CCHS wasn’t done in the frame as a Jeremy Forte single scored Shipe and a Jacob Hodge ground-out scored Jeremy Forte, putting the Jets ahead 8-6.
Cumberland County called on Hawkins to close the game in the seventh, where he shut the door on Livingston Academy to win 8-6.
“He didn’t throw that many pitches on Monday, and we needed to pick up a win here,” Prichard said about Hawkins.
The Jets are currently 4-4 overall and started their district series with Sequatchie County on Monday.
