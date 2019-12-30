Per Cumberland County High School Principal Jon Hall:
The Cumberland County High School family is excited to announce that Noah Repasky has been selected as the Jets’ new head football coach. This decision comes after an extensive search, which included over thirty applicants. His experience and knowledge of the Upper Cumberland area are what set him apart from the other quality applicants.
Coach Repasky comes to CCHS from Upperman High School, where he has been on staff for the past four years. At Upperman, he served as the offensive coordinator for teams that averaged over 35 points a game.
He was named Region 4-3A Offensive Coach of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. Prior to joining the staff at Upperman, Coach Repasky spent two years at his alma mater, Lincoln County High School, where he served as the Offensive Coordinator in 2015 and 2016 and where he was recently inducted into the Falcon Football Hall of Fame. His coaching career began in 2004 at Cookeville High School, where he coached until 2014 under Jerry Joslin and later Jimmy Maynard.
Coach Repasky has coached in programs that have had great success, and the CCHS family is confident that he will bring that winning mentality to the Jet program. He will start his tenure at CCHS in January and will teach Government and Weightlifting.
Coach Repasky and his wife Nichole have three children, Ryder 8, Hudson 2, and Bo 3 months.
