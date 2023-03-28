Going into the 2023 soccer campaign, Cumberland County coach Cub Whitson knew the Jets would have a difficult road to go.
The CCHS schedule is filled with talented opponents, so picking up victories could be difficult.
However, after the first few weeks of the season, Cumberland County’s toughest challenge seems to be putting players on the field. Whitson has no less than six players on the team’s current injured list.
“I have never had as many injuries all at once like I have this year,” said Whitson, who is in his 13th year with the Jets. “It has been crazy. Last year, we had a couple of starters get injured, and both of them were impact players so we really felt it when both of them went out. It has been tough for us.”
The Jets “medical unit” includes freshman Nick Azzani, senior Akram Amara, senior Josh Sliger, junior Jake Hedgecoth, sophomore Edgar Cardenas and fellow sophomore Miguel Lopez.
“During the preseason, we approached it differently,” Whitson said. “We wanted to reduce our injuries, so we really got after it in conditioning. The guys were looking good in preseason practice. I am sure some of the injuries have probably been preventable, but some have just come up.”
Amara twisted his ankle and then developed a quad issue. Azzani has been dealing with a quad issue himself since before Christmas but is being brought back slowly. Sliger strained his lateral collateral ligament.
When Sliger went down, Hedgecoth came on and he soon when down with a twisted ankle. Cardenas suffered a concussion and is going through protocol.
Then, just last week at a tournament in Gatlinburg, Lopez tweaked his hamstring.
Whitson had one healthy substitute for those games.
“One issue I have is I have assistants on the staff that are helping, but it is difficult to be the head coach, the strength coach, and the conditioning coach,” Whitson said.
“And you have to be good at all of it. It would be nice if our school would invest in some strength training for the kids during the school day. Sport-specific stuff would be so helpful.”
Filling in the holes on the pitch has been a key focus for Whitson and his staff. As the Jets go forward this season, who will be Cumberland County’s starting roster.
“With high school soccer, for our program you have various abilities and different backgrounds on the field,” the coach said. “Some guys play club ball, some guys on the team have just been knocking it around on their own. Some may not have even touched a soccer ball until they got to high school.
“We had it where this originally was going to be our style, then all the injuries started mounting up,” Whitson continued. “We know we can still be competitive, but we’re not going to be able to do it the way we thought. So we’ve got to start tweaking things.”
All six players have the opportunity to return to action before the end of the regular season. Whitson said he has to figure out the best way to bring them back and how to work them into the lineup.
“We know when they return they will not be match fit or match ready,” Whitson said. “So, we will be controlling their minutes, and using them in particular situations. We’ve had to change back from playing more defensive strategies, and absorbing pressure and trying to find a counter attack, to trying to find a more pressure style game that we initially wanted to play. Over the next few weeks, we will see how that works out.”
Cumberland County will get back on the field March 30 when the Jets visit Livingston Academy. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
“Unfortunately, we’re starting district play this week,” Whitson said. “What the young guys showed me in Gatlinburg, and with White County, is they can still win, and play good soccer.”
The Jets are currently 2-2-1 for the season.
“I am OK with that record,” Whitson said. “Losses are going to happen in soccer, but we’re not satisfied. We thought we could have had better results, and we’re hungry to win some more games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.