Following the best Cumberland County High School football season in 20 years, the Jets are back in action for spring and summer offseason work.
“We’ve got about 50 kids on the roster, and they’re dedicated and motivated,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky.
“We’re working extremely hard. We’ve got some holes to fill, but some young guys are stepping up.”
June is spent in the weight room for the Jets.
“We’re working out in the mornings,” Repasky said. “We do some board work, too, and watch film. We’re getting work in.”
Cumberland County held spring practice in mid-May before transitioning into summer workouts.
“We only went 12 days,” Repasky said. “We’re putting in some new schemes on defense and terminology on offense. We had to go slower, but I thought we got a lot done considering that.
“We went down and scrimmaged Cookeville,” Repasky added. “We were a little sloppy, but I was proud of how we competed.”
The Jets went 6-5 last season, picking up wins over Whitwell, Lenoir City, Polk County, Livingston Academy, Jackson County and Sequoyah.
“The kids expect to win,” Repasky said. “They know how to win now, but they understand that nothing comes for free. Anything that’s worth having is worth working for. Our coaches do a really good job of keeping the guys humble.”
Multiple Jets are stepping up into new roles this summer.
“Clay Mullen moved from tackle to tight end,” Repasky said. “He’s a 1,000-pound club guy and a rising junior. Jacob Nealon is moving from center to tackle. Drayton Hairston is back at our tailback spot, and he got some carries last year. Marcus Pedde has been a good target to throw the ball to.
“On defense, our linebackers and line are all back,” Repasky added. “Robert Brown is back at MIKE. Both our corners
are back, Drayton and Colton Nichols. We’ve
got pieces back on both sides.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.