The Cumberland County Jets return to the road Friday night with a non-region contest in Gainesboro taking on the Jackson County Blue Devils.
The team enjoyed a bye week last week following their 7-0 conference win over Livingston Academy Oct. 7.
“Jackson County has a big football team and are well coached,” CCHS head coach Noah Repasky said. “Coach [Sean] Loftis does a great job year-in and year-out with his program.”
Repasky expects both the defense and the offense to show growth as the season moves into the final weeks.
“We are looking to continue to see some improvements on the defensive side of the ball and to show our offense has grown during the course of this season. We will have to be more physical than them, tackle well on defense and make some plays on offense to win the game.”
The Blue Devils, a Region 5-3A team, is 2-6 overall this season and 0-3 in their district. They scored wins over Sale Creek and Livingston Academy.
Cumberland County scored a win over the team last year in a 20-16 CCHS homecoming contest.
Cumberland County sits at 1-7 for the season and 1-3 in Region 4-4A.
“I am very proud of our kids and our coaches for continuing to compete and to fight through the course of this season,” Repasky said. “We are doing things right and well in this program. We have learned some valuable lessons and gained some great experience this season. That will only help our program continue to grow as we move forward. I am excited about what we are doing here. Change does not come easy, but we are headed in the right direction, and everyone is committed to getting it done.”
Kick-off is 7 p.m. at Jackson County High School, 190 Blue Devil Lane, Gainesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.