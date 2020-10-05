After a week off, the Cumberland County Jets will return to action this week with a trip down Highway 70 to Rockwood for a non-region contest.
Mid-season bye weeks are vital for high school football teams, as they provide an extra week of healing and recovery from injuries, as well as allowing coaches to turn their focus on their own team rather than preparing for opponents.
As for this Friday, the Jets will enter their game at Rockwood with an 0-6 overall record, while the Tigers come in at 4-3 overall and fresh off a 21-14 victory over Oneida in Region 2-2A play.
When the teams met in Jet Stadium last season, Rockwood left with a 37-14 victory.
A win Friday night would be Cumberland County’s first since the 2016 season, as the Jets are 0-36 since 2017.
Cumberland County at Rockwood is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 EDT/6:30 CDT.
