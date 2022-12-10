The Cumberland County girls and boys went into Tuesday’s basketball doubleheader with McMinn Central in Englewood, Tenn. with the goal of getting back on the winning track. Both the Lady Jets and the Jets went into the game off disappointing losses to York Institute.
Coach Kim Cram-Torres and her Lady Jets accomplished that goal by taking down McMinn Central 58-51, while the Cumberland County boys fell by a score of 64-49,
Cumberland County took the early lead in the opening game of the night. Behind some good shooting from Jalynn Baldwin and Jorja Anderson, the Lady Jets grabbed a 13-11 advantage after the first period.
McMinn Central came figihting back and Kaylin Bysley helped MCHS make a push. The Lady Jets held off the rush and took a 26-19 lead into the halftime. The back-and-forth pace of the game continued in the final two quarters. Cumberland County was able to widen its margin and lead 45-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Jalynn Baldwin set the pace for the Lady Jets with a team high of 16 points. Anderson scored 13 points and Aliyah Hawkins contributed nine. Emery Baragona scored eight points in the win, while Abby Houston had six and Grace Baldwin scored two.
The Cumberland County girls, currently 5-2 on the year, will be back on the court on Dec. 9 when they head north for a district matchup at Macon County in Lafayette. Tip is set for 6 p.m., with the boys’ game starting immediately afterward.
Reed tallies 17 in loss
A slow first half spelled doom for the Cumberland County Jets in their battle with McMinn Central. CCHS lead early but couldn’t hold on before losing the 15-point decision.
The Jets had a 12-11 lead after the first eight minutes, but McMinn Central came rolling back and outscored Cumberland County 17-3 in the period to lead 32-15 at the intermission.
CCHS came out of the break with a lot of energy and actually scored 19 points in the period. Unfortunately, MCHS scored 24 to take a 56-34 advantage into the fourth period.
Behind Reed’s 17 points, Braeden Woodard added 15, and Noah Ledbetter came off the bench to score eight. Nolen Carter contributed four points, Braedon Templeton and Braylon Barnett tallied two points each, and Ethan Dixon had one.
Isaiah Edmonds led McMinn County with 14 points.
