Cumberland County’s dominance of District 7AA continued Friday night as the Jets and Lady Jets swept Sequatchie County in basketball action.
The Lady Jets opened the night with a 73-50 victory, followed by the boys posting a 69-44 win over the visiting Indians.
Girls
Cumberland County put together its second double-digit victory of the season Friday night and improved to 2-0 in District 7AA play with the victory over Sequatchie County.
“We knew that Sequatchie was going to be a physical game for us,” coach Radhika Miller said. “They’ve got some speed, so we had to make some adjustments early.
“We were able to do what we wanted to do defensively, but we had a lot of unforced turnovers. The girls still found a way to come out on top. It comes back to our defense; we were able to create the turnovers we needed.”
After taking a 16-9 first quarter lead, Cumberland County took over the contest in the second half to lead 40-23 at the break.
“We started very out of rhythm,” Miller said. You could tell that we hadn’t played in a week. It took us a quarter to get in the flow of things.”
The Lady Jets showed no signs of letting up in the second half as they led 59-40 before going on to win by a final score of 73-50.
Leading the way again was the freshman duo of Abby Houston and Emery Baragona. Houston posted 18 points and six rebounds to lead CCHS in scoring.
Baragona filled the stat sheet, recording 15 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Junior Shelbi Smith nearly recorded a double-double as she finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
The win improved Cumberland County’s overall record to 2-4 going into Monday’s game at Rhea County.
Cumberland County (73): Abby Houston 18, Emery Baragona 15, Madison Buffkin 9, Shelbi Smith 9, Grace Baldwin 7, Josi Smith 5, Beth Ann Brewer 5, Jorjabel Anderson 5
Boys
The boys contest followed with Cumberland County taking a 69-44 victory over their District 7AA foe and sixth consecutive victory of the season.
“There’s a lot of things we did well, but there’s a ton of things we can improve,” said coach Will Foster. “We played well enough to win by double digits. We’ve got to keep improving and doing things we know we can.”
After the Jets opened with an 8-0 advantage, Sequatchie County was able to slow down the pace and take a 12-10 lead.
The teams entered the second period tied at 18 before Cumberland County was able to raise the tempo and go on a 29-11 run to lead 47-29 at halftime.
“Reece Crockett came in and gave us some good time there,” Foster said on the second quarter. “We decided that we were going to get the ball up the floor. We’re very capable of 29-point quarters.”
The third period was polar opposite for the Jets as they put only six points on the board in the frame. The Jets kept their commanding lead on the defensive end as they led 55-38 going into the final quarter.
CCHS again locked in defensively as they held Sequatchie County to six fourth-quarter points on their way to a 69-44 victory.
Balanced scoring has been a theme for CCHS this season and Friday was no exception, as three Jets scored in double figures: Mason Wyatt (15), Jackson Inman (13) and Kole Torres (11).
The Jets improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in District 7AA play with the win. CCHS played at Rhea County in non-district action on Monday.
Cumberland County (69): Mason Wyatt 15, Jackson Inman 13, Kole Torres 11, Reese Dykes 8, Carson Conatser 7, Trystan Miller 4, Jaxon Reed 3, Adam Floyd 3, Trevor Parsons 3, Reece Crockett 2
