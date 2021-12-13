Girls
The Cumberland County Lady Jets wasted no time putting the game away in their 64-18 victory over Macon County in their District 7AAA opener on Friday.
Junior guard Jorja Anderson led CCHS in scoring with 15 points, all of which came from the three-point line.
Also scoring double digits was Lady Jet Abby Houston, who had 10 points and seven steals in 22 minutes of action.
Cumberland County’s Aleaha Moore had her best game to date, scoring nine points and grabbing nine rebounds in the victory. Grace Baldwin recorded six points and six assists as well.
The Lady Jets never trailed in Friday’s win as they jumped out to a quick 15-4 first-quarter lead.
CCHS outscored Macon 25-8 in the second period to lead 40-12 at halftime.
Cumberland County gave up only two points in the third quarter and four in the fourth to win by a final score of 64-18.
The Lady Jets improve to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in District 7AAA play.
CCHS travels across town to face Stone Memorial in their first meeting as district foes since the 2016-’17 season.
Cumberland County (64): Jorja Anderson 15, Abby Houston 10, Aleaha Moore 9, Emery Baragona 6, Grace Baldwin 6, Josi Smith 5, Aliyah Hawkins 5, Beth Ann Brewer 4, Carlee Williams 2, Lexi Carroll 2
Boys
The Cumberland County Jets picked up their second win of the season in dominant fashion Friday night, as they defeated Macon County, 80-51.
The contest was the Jets’ District 7AAA opener, making them 1-0 in league play.
Four Jets scored in double figures in the victory, including Jackson Inman, Jaxon Reed, Kole Torres and Carson Conatser.
Inman led with 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists in the win.
Torres and Conatser each posted 13 points. Torres added five assists and four rebounds, while Conatser contributed five rebounds for the Jets.
Reed scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for CCHS.
Senior forward Devin Lane posted five points and 10 rebounds for the Jets.
CCHS started red-hot from the beginning, scoring at least 21 points in each of the first three quarters.
Cumberland County led 21-15 after one period and 45-30 at halftime.
Macon County got no closer than 11 points (51-40) in the third quarter before CCHS closed strong to win by a final score of 80-51.
Cumberland County improves to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in league play.
The Jets take the court next on Tuesday at Stone Memorial in their first meeting as district foes since the 2016-’17 season.
Photos from Friday’s win over Macon County are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (80): Jackson Inman 19, Kole Torres 13, Carson Conatser 13, Jaxon Reed 12, Braeden Woodard 7, Ace Hawkins 6, Devin Lane 5, Ethan Dixon 3, Jaxon Houston 2
