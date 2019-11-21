The Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets opened their respective basketball seasons in Jamestown on Tuesday night, and both returned to Crossville empty-handed as the Dragons swept CCHS.
In the girls contest, York defeated Cumberland Coutny 63-38, while the Jet boys were defeated 83-48 by their Regon 4AA foe.
Lady Jets vs. Lady Dragons
The new-look Lady Jets took the court in hall-of-fame action for the first time Tuesday night, with York Institute winning 63-38.
After leading 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, York held a 25-19 lead at halftime.
The teams were neck-and-neck through the third quarter as York led 41-35 going into the final period, where the experience of the Lady Dragons took over as they outscored CCHS 22-3 to win by a final score of 63-38.
Lady Jet freshman Emery Baragona led the Lady Jets in her high school debut with 18 points, followed by 11 from fellow freshman Abby Houston.
Cumberland County (38): Emery Baragona 18, Abby Houston 11, Jorja Anderson 6, Madison Buffkin 2, Kimberly Wooll 1
Jets vs. Dragons
Tuesday’s season debut for the Cumberland County Jets didn’t go as planned, as CCHS was defeated at York 83-48.
The Dragons wasted no time taking control of the game as they led 26-13 after one period.
Cumberland County’s struggles continued into the second period, as they only scored five points in the frame to trail 50-18 at halftime. Jet sophomore Kole Torres had five first-half points for CCHS.
York’s dominating performance continuted into the third period, as the Dragons led 77-37 after three quarters before going on to win by a final score of 83-48.
Torres and Mason Wyatt finished in double-figures as the duo totaled 10 points each.
Cumberland County will take the court again on Saturday in Cookeville for a play-day.
Cumberland County (48): Kole Torres 10, Mason Wyatt 10, Carson Conatser 7, Reese Dykes 5, Devin Lane 5, Trevor Parsons 4, Adam Floyd 2, Ace Hawkins, 2, Reece Crockett 2, Jackson Inman 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.