The season sweep of Sequatchie County was completed for the Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets Friday night, as each team continued its three-year stranglehold over District 7AA.
The girls opened the night with a back-and-forth contest, winning by a final score of 62-55. The boys followed with a dominant performance from the opening tip, winning 72-52.
Girls
The Lady Jets entered Friday’s District 7AA matchup 5-0 in district play and alone in first place, while Sequatchie County’s struggles had them 6-12 overall and 1-2 in league play.
The records and history didn’t matter, though, as the Lady Indians played their closest contest against Cumberland County in three years, falling 62-55.
“An ugly win is always better than a pretty loss,” said CCHS coach Radhika Miller. “We found a way to win a game that we just did not play well. To turn the ball over like we did, and still find a way to win and be composed is definitely an accomplishment.”
The Lady Jets never trailed in Friday’s win, but Sequatchie County was able to trim the CCHS lead from 13 points (30-17) to only one (45-44) early in the fourth period.
Miller credits the team’s fourth-quarter composure for the victory.
“I reminded them that this game is about being composed,” she said. “I don’t think we were very composed in the first half. It came down to getting some stops. Every possession counts when you’re game is going back and forth.”
Freshman points guard Emery Baragona led the Lady Jets, recording 24 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Freshman Grace Baldwin followed in scoring with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Madison Buffkin led CCHS in rebounds with nine.
The win puts Cumberland County at 8-13 overall and 6-0 in District 7AA play. CCHS is 26-0 in district play since joining 7AA three seasons ago.
The Lady Jets will take the court again this Friday when they host Marion County.
Cumberland County (62): Emery Baragona 24, Grace Baldwin 10, Abby Houston 8, Shelbi Smith 6, Beth Ann Brewer 5, Josi Smith 4, Jorjabel Anderson 4, Madison Buffkin 1
Boys
The boys contest was a stark contrast from the girls, as Cumberland County was never tested in Friday’s 72-52 victory.
“Defense was emphasized,” said coach Will Foster. “I didn’t think we had been playing good on-ball defense. We did what we came to do. It was a very good job by the boys.”
The Jets took a 17-2 lead early in the first quarter to bury Sequatchie County. CCHS led 45-15 at halftime.
“I’m proud of how they kept going out there tonight,” Foster added.
The Jets finished off the road district win by a final score of 72-52.
Sophomore Kole Torres led the Jets with 24 points in three quarters, while Reese Dykes finished with 13 and Mason Wyatt had 12.
The Jets are 13-10 overall and 6-0 in District 7AA play. CCHS is a perfect 26-0 in 7AA play since joining three season ago.
CCHS will take Tuesday off before hosting Marion County on Friday.
Cumberland County (72): Kole Torres 24, Reese Dykes 13, Mason Wyatt 12, Adam Floyd 7, Jackson Inman 4, Trevor Parsons 4, Trystan Miller 3, Reece Crockett 2, Carson Conatser 2, Ace Hawkins 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.