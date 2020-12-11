Cumberland County took a pair of District 7AA contest at Sequatchie County Friday night, including a 64-30 win by the Lady Jets and a 63-50 win from the boys team.
Recaps, video highlights and more coming Saturday at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
