Friday’s District 7AAA showdowns between Cumberland County and DeKalb County went to CCHS, as both the Lady Jets and Jets picked up victories over the Tigers in Crossville.
The Lady Jets opened with an impressive 59-36 victory, followed by the Jet boys winning a come-from-behind thriller, 76-70
Girls
Coach Kim Cram-Torres and the CCHS Lady Jets had been working toward a “complete” game all season, and Friday’s 59-36 win over DeKalb County was just that.
“We were very happy with the girls,” she said after the game. “It’s everything we’ve been talking about for 17 games now; having a complete game. That was a great thing to see.”
The Lady Jets (10-8, 3-1) picked up a crucial third district win against the Lady Tigers.
CCHS junior point guard Emery Baragona hit a career milestone against the Lady Tigers, scoring her 1,000th career point on a free throw in the first half.
“Emery got her 1,000th point tonight, and she played really well,” Cram-Torres said.
Baragona scored 15 points to lead the Lady Jets in the win. Sophomore Jalynn Baldwin posted 14 points along with Abby Houston scoring 11. Houston hit three three-pointers in the third quarter.
The Lady Jets got off to a red-hot start, leading 17-5 midway through the first period before holding a 22-11 lead after the first frame.
Suffocating defense turned to easy transition offense for CCHS early.
“We talk about it and preach it: let our defense become our offense,” Cram-Torres said. “It makes the game easier to play, and we’re really embracing that.”
Cumberland County kept the intensity high in the second period en route to a 36-20 halftime lead.
CCHS buried DeKalb County in the third quarter, going ahead 52-28 before winning by a final score of 59-36.
“We had great minutes from everybody that saw the court,” said Cram-Torres. “It’s about building confidence. Everybody fulfilled their role and was ready to play.”
Weather had a hand in Cumberland County’s schedule, as Saturday’s game at Clarkrange was postponed. The Lady Jets are scheduled to take the court next on Tuesday at home against White County, weather permitting.
“They are tough-minded, physical and disciplined,” Cram-Torres said of the Warriorettes, who are currently 15-4 overall and ranked No. 6 in Class AAA. “It’s going to be a hard game. It’s an old rivalry, and we’re going to have to match their mindset.”
Cumberland County (59): Emery Baragona 15, Jalynn Baldwin 14, Abby Houston 11, Jorja Anderson 9, Josi Smith 3, Malloree Woodard 3, Grace Baldwin 2, Aleaha Moore 2
Boys
Fans got their money’s worth in Friday’s Cumberland County/DeKalb County boys game, as the Jets erased a seven-point third quarter deficit on their way to a 76-70 win.
“We got out-toughed a little bit in the first half,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “We talked about it at halftime, and we came out and responded in the second half. We were really able to string some stops together.”
Cumberland County’s dynamic duo of Jackson Inman and Kole Torres combined for 57 points, as Torres scored 29 and Inman recorded 28 points in the win.
“Kole had a huge second half, and Jackson did his thing and got us going,” Denney said.
DeKalb County held a narrow 15-11 lead after one quarter and led by as many as seven points late in the second period before Inman beat the buzzer to pull CCHS within six points at halftime, 31-26.
The Tigers led 44-42 with less than five seconds left in the third period before Inman connected on the rare four-point play, as he was fouled on a made three-pointer and hit the ensuing free throw to put the Jets up 46-44 going into the final period.
CCHS held a 58-50 lead with 5:04 remaining before the Tigers quickly cut the lead to 58-56 with 4:08 left.
Torres connected on a baseline jumper on the ensuing possession to push the CCHS lead back out to four (60-56). Inman followed up with a three-pointer to make the score 63-56 in favor of CCHS with 3:03 left.
DeKalb County would get within five points (65-60) with 1:30 to go before a Devin Lane transition layup again put the game out of reach. The Jets put the game away from there free throw line to win by a final score of 76-70.
“The later you get in the year, especially in this district, you’re going to be in close games,” Denney said. “You’ve got to find a way to close it out. We were a lot better from the free throw line tonight.”
The Jets are now 8-9 overall and 3-1 in District 7AAA play. CCHS hosts White County on Tuesday, weather permitting.
“They’re really good,” Denney said. “They’ve got some really good players, and have great tradition.”
Cumberland County (76): Kole Torres 29, Jackson Inman 28, Jaxon Reed 8, Devin Lane 5, Carson Conatser 4, Ace Hawkins 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.