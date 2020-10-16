With basketball season a little over a month away, the Cumberland County Jet and Lady Jet basketball programs have released their 2020-'21 basketball schedule.
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
