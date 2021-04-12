Cumberland County posted their hottest offensive night of the season on Friday, as the Jets scored 14 runs on 12 hits at White County to win 14-1.
The 14 runs matches their season-high from a 14-7 win over Campbell County earlier in the year.
The Campbell victory came on seven hits compared to Friday’s 12.
Bryson Neely led Cumberland County at the plate as the left fielder went 3-4 with four runs scored, a triple and a stolen base.
Two more Jets recorded additional hits as Ace Hawkins and Hunter Ostrander each went 2-2 and recorded a combined six RBIs.
Jacob Hodge picked up the win on the mound, as he struck out four while giving up four hits in six innings.
Cumberland County wasted no time, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.
Steven Hodge scored on a passed ball before a Jacob Hodge ground-out scored Neely, putting CCHS up 2-0.
The Jets posted three runs in the top of the third. Steven Hodge found home again via an error off a Neely bunt.
Hawkins followed with a single to center, scoring Neely. Hawkins later found home via a wild pitch to put the Jets up 5-0.
Hawkins struck again in the top of the fourth with a single to left, scoring Reyce Nations and Steven Hodge to put CCHS up 7-0.
The Jets found two more runs in the fourth, one via a Jeremy Forte single and another from Hawkins stealing home, giving the Jets a 9-0 advantage.
After White County found their lone run in the bottom of the fourth, Cumberland County answered with a run in the top of the fifth on an Ostrander single to score Neely.
CCHS kept up the red-hot play into the top of the sixth where a Braylon Burnett single to left scored Forte and Lucas Dyer.
CCHS’ final two runs came from an Ostrander double, scoring Tucker Christopher and Burnett.
The Jet defense held strong in the bottom of the sixth to run-rule the Warriors after six innings.
CCHS fell in a non-district contest at Maryville on Saturday, making their current overall record 6-7 going into this week’s series with District 7AA foe Grundy County early in the week.
CCHS will host Clarkrange on Thursday and travel to Livingston Academy on Friday, weather permitting.
