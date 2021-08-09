Cumberland County hit the scrimmage field once again Friday against a familiar foe in White County, as the Jets are now less than two weeks away from the start of the 2021 regular season.
First-string action saw the Jets and Warriors even at seven points apiece thanks to a rushing touchdown by Jet running back Colin Brown.
Cumberland County saw success in the air behind the arm of quarterbacks Braden Tollett and Marshall Morrell, showing more balance than Jet teams in years past.
Cumberland County will hit the scrimmage field once more Friday when they host a four-team jamboree at Jet Stadium.
Also in attendance at the jamboree will be Stone Memorial, White County and York Institute.
Gates open at 4:30. White County will face Stone Memorial at 6 p.m. followed by York Institute and Cumberland County’s action beginning at 7:30. There will be a varsity and JV quarter for both matchups.
