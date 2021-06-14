Cumberland County football gave back to the community last week as they hosted a free three-day youth football camp.
“We had a great week giving a free camp to the kids in the community,” said Jet head football coach Noah Repasky. “We averaged between 60 and 70 kids and had about 20 of our players helping. We worked on some fundamentals and basic skills. We let the kids play and have fun.”
Repasky, in his second season at CCHS, hopes to establish the free camp for years to come.
“I would have loved to do this last year, and I’m hoping to do this every year,” he said. “We’re in this community, and we’re a big part of it. I believe the football team is the front porch of the school. I want people to know we’re here, and we’re trying to bring good football back to this side of town.”
Repasky was pleased with the camp and the participants.
“These kids showed a level of maturity that I was surprised about,” he said. “I’ve seen these camps go haywire, but it was organized and structured here.
“We gave away a bunch of free stuff; hats, jerseys and shirts. We had some ice cream for them, too.”
The camp was an opportunity to grow relationships in Crossville and Cumberland County as well.
“I got to meet these kids and know them better,” Repasky said.
“Building that bridge and extending the arm of friendship was big. I want our middle school and feeder programs to be a part of what we do.”
