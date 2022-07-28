The Cumberland County High School boys basketball program hosted two days of competition and fundamentals last week at their annual basketball camp.
“It’s been a really good time,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “My players have done a really good job working with the kids, and coach Jon Torres is great at this kind of thing.”
Fifty kids in second through eighth grade participated in the two-day camp.
“They’ve been in here getting after it,” Denney added. “We spend a lot of time on fundamentals. We have six different stations the kids rotate through once a day.”
Competition and live play are keys in any fundamental camp.
“We try to let them use what they’ve learned,” Denney said. “Hopefully they can take it to their AAU or school team.”
Coach Denney and the Jet basketball players are fond of the change of pace for the two-day camp.
“Just seeing the kids get better,” Denney said on his favorite part of camp. “I like seeing my players in my shoes trying to get a kid to learn something that they’re not understanding. They start to see it differently.
“Watching these younger guys have fun and compete is a really good time.”
Denney hopes to make Jet basketball camp a staple going forward following a multi-year hiatus.
“We took a couple years off, but it’s good to be back at it and have kids in the gym,” Denney added. “As long as I’m here, we’ll keep doing these every summer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.