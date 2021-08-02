The countdown to high school football is going quickly, as the Cumberland County Jets hosted their first full scrimmage of 2021 on Friday.
“We had a good showing on Friday,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. I’m proud of the kids. We were coming off a long week of camp, so our legs were tired, but the kids played hard.”
Cumberland County hosted Grace Christian Academy of Franklin.
“We moved the ball well and made some plays on defense,” Repasky said.
The scrimmage was the first contact against another team since the 2020 season ended abruptly for the Jets due to COVID-19 cancellations.
“We were excited to be in competition against a team with another colored jersey on,” Repasky said. “The kids were glad to see another opponent. Grace Christian was a good football team.”
The action was a valuable learning experience for the Jets.
“We have a lot of stuff to work on and get fixed,” Repasky said. “We’ve got some bad habits to work on and get fixed.”
The Jets host two scrimmages this week: Tuesday against Oliver Springs and Friday against White County, both at 5:30 p.m.
“I want to see us fix some things, Repasky added. “We’re looking for some execution with our first string and some guys to help provide us some depth.
