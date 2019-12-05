Points were a premium Tuesday night in Crossville, as the Cumberland County Jets fended off a late Clarkrange push to win in overtime, 42-39.
The victory is Cumberland County’s fourth consecutive, giving CCHS a 4-3 overall record.
The Jets led by as many as 10 points in the fourth period before Clarkrange stormed back to tie the contest at 36 points apiece with under two minutes remaining.
With less than a minute left, a Kole Torres steal resulted in a Mason Wyatt jumper to give Cumberland County a 38-36 lead with 36.6 seconds remaining. Clarkrange answered by hitting a jumpshot with 11.1 seconds left to tie the game at 38, forcing overtime.
Only five total points were scored by both teams in the extra frame, four of which came from the Jets.
Wyatt hit a jumpshot with 1:50 left to give Cumberland County a 40-38 lead.
The Buffaloes cut the deficit to one point with 31.9 seconds left, but were unable to ultimately take the lead as Wyatt hit two more free throws to seal the win, making the final score 42-39. Wyatt finished with 17 points in the win.
The Jets never trailed in the fourth period or overtime of Tuesday’s victory.
Cumberland County (4-3) will open District 7AA play this Friday as they host Bledsoe County.
Cumberland County (42): Mason Wyatt 17, Trystan Miller 7, Kole Torres 5, Jackson Inman 4, Trevor Parsons 4, Carson Conatser 3, Reese Dykes 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.