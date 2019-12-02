The Cumberland County Jets picked up three non-district wins in dominant fashion last week at the Oliver Springs Thanksgiving Classic, as they defeated the Knoxville Ambassadors 89-63, Anderson County 66-55 and Oliver Springs 86-33.
“We played really well,” said Jet coach Will Foster on the three victories. “We played defense really well and had more than 20 assists in two of the three games. That means the kids are sharing it really well.
Six Jets scored in double figures against Oliver Springs: Jackson Inman, Reese Dykes, Mason Wyatt, Kole Torres, Adam Floyd and Trystan Miller.
Dykes, the reigning District 7AA MVP, posted 24 points against the Ambassadors and 11 in three quarters against Oliver Springs. Wyatt scored 12, 19 and 13 points over the three games.
Torres recorded his first-career double double against the Bobcats, scoring 11 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.
“We out-rebounded every team we played,” Foster added. “We’ve done a lot better at that.”
After starting out 0-3 in hall of fame games, the Jets have evened their record at 3-3 overall.
“The kids have woken up and seen that just because we step on the court, that doesn’t mean we’re the best team out there,” Foster said.
Cumberland County has found its rhythym offensively, as the Jets are averaging 71.3 points per game so far this season. CCHS averaged 55.3 a season ago and never scored over 80 points, a mark they’ve hit twice through the first six games this season.
“Our defense has played really well and its turned into offense,” Foster said. “We’ve got guys that can put it in the rim.
“We have potential to keep growing,” added Foster. “We can do tremendously better offensively and defensively. We need to stay fundamental and tight on defense. We play six sophomores and one freshman, and sometimes they worry about one end of the court more than the other.”
The Jets will look to stay hot this week against non-district rival Clarkange on Tuesday when the Buffaloes come to Crossville.
“Clarkrange has always been a thorn in a lot of team’s side,” Foster said. “They like to slow it down and grind it out, which is the opposite of us.”
Cumberland County will open District 7AA competition this Friday as they host Bledsoe County.
“Bledsoe 2-2 right now, only had six guys for a while because of football,” Foster said. “Theyre a hard time to recognize, and Coach McKenzie Etheridge does a great job. They’re seasoned and start several seniors.”
Fans of Jet basketball can look for updates online at www.crossville-chronicle.com, in future editions of the Chronicle and on Twitter at @crossvillenews.
