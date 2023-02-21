The Cumberland County Jets took some time alone in the locker room Friday night after taking Upperman High School to the brink in the first round of the District 7AAA Basketball Tournament in Baxter.
The Jets fought valiantly like a heavyweight boxer in a title match. They played suffocating defense, they made big shots outside and in the lane, and they battled on the boards to pull down key rebounds on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.
Unfortunately, the Jets lost the game, 52-41.
“Upperman gave us everything they had,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney. “It is always a close game and we knew this would be a close game. My guys have played hard and have been ready to fight all year. I am not shocked they came out and did that same thing tonight. I am really proud of their effort.”
The loss drops Cumberland County to 6-24 overall.
Cumberland County opened the game hot from the field. Braeden Woodard and Jaxon Reed helped the Jets rush out to a 13-10 advantage after the first period and a 19-18 lead at the intermission.
Jaxon Bush and Bronson Turnbow got going for the Bees, and the duo was able to help Upperman catch Cumberland County and eventually take a 36-27 lead heading into the final period. The Jets were able to get the margin to five points late in the game.
Reed led the way with a game-high 21 points. The senior got support from fellow senior Woodard, who contributed 12. Ethan Dixon and Braden Leviner chipped in three points each. Sol Sitton had two.
Bush had 16 points to set the pace for Upperman. Turnbow added 10.
Denney said he was sad to see the season come to an end, especially for his senior class of Reed, Woodard, Josh Sliger, Leviner and Braylon Burnett.
“These seniors have had great careers, and their impact on this program has been fantastic,” Denney said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do and more. They’ve embodied everything we want in our program. They’ve been a real joy to coach, and I am really proud of all those kids. They’ve come a long way, and we’re proud they’ve allowed us to be part of their team.”
