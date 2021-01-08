Stone Memorial and Cumberland County met on the hardwood for the second time this season Friday night, and both matchups went down to the wire.
In girls action, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers finished the season sweep of Cumberland County, 40-31. The matchup was a stark contrast from the first meeting in which SMHS won 55-33.
In boys action, a second-half comeback by Cumberland County led the Jets to a victory over Stone Memorial, 71-62. The Jets avenged their earlier loss to the Panthers, 102-73.
